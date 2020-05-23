Bagley, Ferrin transfer to Division II programs

The journey is coming to an end for a pair of teammates who played high school and JUCO ball together.

Andrew Ferrin and Ryan Bagley played basketball for Burley High School and then went to Northeastern Junior College for two years.

Now Ferrin is going to Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, while Bagley is headed to Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota.

This past season, the pair were third and fourth in the team in scoring, both scoring more than eight points a game.

Bagley paced the team with six assists per game, no one was even close to that and Ferrin was second in rebounds, at a little more than five a game.

We caught up with the pair on their connection over the years.

"With Ryan, it made the transition from going from high school to college a lot easier and it was fun to know someone and more fun of rooming with someone you know," Ferrin said.

Bagley added, "we always could look at each other and tell if someone was down, just that connection, being on the court, we knew exactly what we were going to do and could do and it was nice having that kind of support that Drew had for me."

Both schools compete in the Division II, with the Nighthawks a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and the Huskies in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.