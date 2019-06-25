A combine-style football camp returns for third year

The Southern Idaho Showcase Camp is one month away, a popular way for athletes to garner the attention of college coaches.

In 2017, 41 athletes who attended this camp signed a letter of intent with a collegiate program. That number increased to 48 one year later.

Here in year three, coaches only hope for bigger and better things.

In the past, schools from the Frontier Conference have worked this camp, now programs like Pacific Lutheran University and Dordt College are also slated to come out next month.

Gooding High School football coach Cameron Andersen said, "our first year was about everyone coming to see it. A lot of kids were on the borderline, that's another good reason, they get to see it and thought 'oh man I got a ways to go' and the second year might have not came. There's elite athletes there." "It's about starting the word and starting that process, building relationships for that to grow," he added.

The camp will be held July 24th at Gooding High School. Linemen need to arrive around 10:30 a.m. and all players should be there no later than 11 a.m.

Registration for camp is underway.