Albertsons Stadium to start clear bag policy

A clear bag policy will go into effect at Albertsons Stadium next year, but signage will be visible this weekend following the home game against New Mexico.

ALLOWED:

One clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.

NOT ALLOWED:

Large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

The policy is not intended to interfere with guests attending with specific medical needs or guests caring for young children.

This policy will not impact any potential 2019 postseason games, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.