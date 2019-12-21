All-female bracket featured at wrestling tournament

For the first time in the history of the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, there's a female bracket.

The weight classes range from 109 to 190 pounds with 17 schools represented and approximately 60 wrestlers.

We caught up with Vanessa Rangel of Minico who's enjoying her first year in the sport.

She fell to Ashley Cano of Ontario in the first round, but came back and pinned Jasmine Lopez, also of Ontario for her first win.

Wrestling has given her motivation to be active her senior year.

"We get along very well, a bunch of females gathering together doing a sport that was only for men," Rangel said.

On Saturday, she ended up winning the tournament for the 170 pound girls division.

Meanwhile, in the 170 pound weight class for the general population., Broddey Cunningham a senior from Kimberly entered the tournament undefeated, he would face Aiden O'Donald from Centennial and scored within the first few seconds, then the Campbell university signee seals the pin after three minutes of action.

Cunningham would eventually beat Dominic Bush-Bly of Vallivue High School for the championship.

This next match pairs Canyon Ridge against Minico in the consolation bracket of the 152 pound weight class.

A lot of support for both athletes, but Daniel Vega coasts past Jason Jones of Canyon Ridge via a major decision.

The tournament continued Saturday, with the varsity at Canyon Ridge High School and the junior varsity at Twin Falls.

Final results can be found here:

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Kanownik of Boise High School

2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa High School

3rd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland High School

4th Place - Ian Molina of Minico High School

5th Place - Jeramiah Prinz of Churchill County High School

6th Place - Porter Gurney of Ridgevue High School

1st Place Match

Lucas Kanownik (Boise High School) 11-0, So. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa High School) 13-1, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Ezra Clemens (Fruitland High School) 12-3, Fr. over Ian Molina (Minico High School) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:22)

5th Place Match

Jeramiah Prinz (Churchill County High School) 8-4, Fr. over Porter Gurney (Ridgevue High School) 2-3, So. (Fall 0:26)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa High School

2nd Place - Craig Slater of Elko High School

3rd Place - Hernan Dominguez of Minico High School

4th Place - Kolton Farrow of Fruitland High School

5th Place - Tyson Tatton of Twin Falls High School

6th Place - Nolan Call of Capital High School

1st Place Match

Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa High School) 13-1, Fr. over Craig Slater (Elko High School) 8-7, Fr. (Fall 1:17)

3rd Place Match

Hernan Dominguez (Minico High School) 8-2, So. over Kolton Farrow (Fruitland High School) 9-6, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls High School) 13-4, So. over Nolan Call (Capital High School) 9-7, So. (MD 13-4)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kade Orr of Buhl High School

2nd Place - Jose Treyes of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Joshua Mendoza of Timberline High School

4th Place - Peyton Munson of Nampa High School

5th Place - Julian Ruiz of Buhl High School

6th Place - Aiden Wichmann of Centennial High School

1st Place Match

Kade Orr (Buhl High School) 14-0, Jr. over Jose Treyes (Jerome High School) 8-4, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Joshua Mendoza (Timberline High School) 11-2, So. over Peyton Munson (Nampa High School) 3-2, So. (Fall 2:43)

5th Place Match

Julian Ruiz (Buhl High School) 12-5, Fr. over Aiden Wichmann (Centennial High School) 8-8, So. (Inj. 3:57)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zeth Kinterknecht of Elko High School

2nd Place - Adrian Mendez of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton High School

4th Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa High School

5th Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa High School

6th Place - Jonah Bacon of Kimberly High School

1st Place Match

Zeth Kinterknecht (Elko High School) 14-2, Jr. over Adrian Mendez (Jerome High School) 10-2, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Brody Kemble (Middleton High School) 15-3, So. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa High School) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 1:36)

5th Place Match

Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa High School) 5-2, So. over Jonah Bacon (Kimberly High School) 17-5, Sr. (For.)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome High School

2nd Place - Eli Espino of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Victor Martinez of Nampa High School

4th Place - Jarrid Beverlin of Middleton High School

5th Place - Ty Mauger of Twin Falls High School

6th Place - Noah Gluck of Timberline High School

1st Place Match

Gabriel Taboa (Jerome High School) 12-1, Jr. over Eli Espino (Jerome High School) 8-3, Jr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Victor Martinez (Nampa High School) 6-1, Sr. over Jarrid Beverlin (Middleton High School) 12-6, So. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Ty Mauger (Twin Falls High School) 7-4, Fr. over Noah Gluck (Timberline High School) 9-5, Sr. (Fall 4:16)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding High School

2nd Place - Kase Mauger of Twin Falls High School

3rd Place - Kyle Wulf of Ontario High School

4th Place - Jamison Hunt of Capital High School

5th Place - Isaiah Ford of Minico High School

6th Place - Dylan Mayfeild of Capital High School

1st Place Match

Kayd Craig (Gooding High School) 20-2, Fr. over Kase Mauger (Twin Falls High School) 11-2, Sr. (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match

Kyle Wulf (Ontario High School) 9-2, Jr. over Jamison Hunt (Capital High School) 9-4, So. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Isaiah Ford (Minico High School) 8-4, Sr. over Dylan Mayfeild (Capital High School) 11-7, So. (Fall 1:49)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Diego Sekiyama - Nava of Centennial High School

2nd Place - Dylon Fehrs of Ridgevue High School

3rd Place - Isaiah Segundo of Vallivue High School

4th Place - Jordan Gonzalez of Battle Mountain High School

5th Place - Cameron Bailey of Soda Springs High School

6th Place - Steven Moon of Churchill County High School

1st Place Match

Diego Sekiyama - Nava (Centennial High School) 10-5, Sr. over Dylon Fehrs (Ridgevue High School) 3-1, Jr. (MD 15-3)

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Segundo (Vallivue High School) 11-5, Sr. over Jordan Gonzalez (Battle Mountain High School) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33)

5th Place Match

Cameron Bailey (Soda Springs High School) 13-4, Sr. over Steven Moon (Churchill County High School) 8-5, Fr. (Fall 2:00)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ruben Hernandez of Ontario High School

2nd Place - Richard Bain of Boise High School

3rd Place - Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale High School

4th Place - Logan Smith of Canyon Ridge High School

5th Place - Quinn Rodriguez of Ridgevue High School

6th Place - Brandon Stowe of Fruitland High School

1st Place Match

Ruben Hernandez (Ontario High School) 8-2, So. over Richard Bain (Boise High School) 7-5, Sr. (DQ)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale High School) 10-3, Jr. over Logan Smith (Canyon Ridge High School) 10-3, Sr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Quinn Rodriguez (Ridgevue High School) 4-2, Sr. over Brandon Stowe (Fruitland High School) 9-8, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jett Nelson of Centennial High School

2nd Place - Teegan Dunn of Wendell High School

3rd Place - Kyle Austin of Middleton High School

4th Place - Tayten Gillette of Gooding High School

5th Place - Jayden Leak of Jerome High School

6th Place - Jack McChesney of Boise High School

1st Place Match

Jett Nelson (Centennial High School) 13-2, Sr. over Teegan Dunn (Wendell High School) 10-1, Jr. (Fall 5:27)

3rd Place Match

Kyle Austin (Middleton High School) 14-2, Sr. over Tayten Gillette (Gooding High School) 21-4, So. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Jayden Leak (Jerome High School) 10-6, So. over Jack McChesney (Boise High School) 6-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tegan Baumann of Gooding High School

2nd Place - Austin Blevins of Nampa High School

3rd Place - Kasen Taylor of Battle Mountain High School

4th Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial High School

5th Place - Trace Mayo of Kimberly High School

6th Place - Baylon Shirley. of Canyon Ridge High School

1st Place Match

Tegan Baumann (Gooding High School) 22-1, Sr. over Austin Blevins (Nampa High School) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match

Kasen Taylor (Battle Mountain High School) 14-2, Jr. over Logan Taylor (Centennial High School) 8-7, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Trace Mayo (Kimberly High School) 13-5, Jr. over Baylon Shirley. (Canyon Ridge High School) 9-4, Sr. (M. For.)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Broddey Cunningham of Kimberly High School

2nd Place - Dominic Bush-Bly of Vallivue High School

3rd Place - Luke Wetzel of Boise High School

4th Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School

5th Place - Aizik Lara of Canyon Ridge High School

6th Place - Aiden O`Donald of Centennial High School

1st Place Match

Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly High School) 12-0, Sr. over Dominic Bush-Bly (Vallivue High School) 11-2, Jr. (MD 13-5)

3rd Place Match

Luke Wetzel (Boise High School) 3-1, Sr. over Matthew Young (Jerome High School) 7-3, . (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Aizik Lara (Canyon Ridge High School) 2-2, Jr. over Aiden O`Donald (Centennial High School) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 2:32)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tommy McCormick of Churchill County High School

2nd Place - Remington Winmill of Wendell High School

3rd Place - Sovan San of Nampa High School

4th Place - Luke Arthur of Minico High School

5th Place - Lance Thrall of Centennial High School

6th Place - Owenn Meyer of Filer High School

1st Place Match

Tommy McCormick (Churchill County High School) 13-2, Sr. over Remington Winmill (Wendell High School) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match

Sovan San (Nampa High School) 8-2, Sr. over Luke Arthur (Minico High School) 9-5, So. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Lance Thrall (Centennial High School) 7-6, Sr. over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 16-7, Jr. (Fall 1:41)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abe Turpen of Capital High School

2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls High School

3rd Place - Jayden Paul of Burley High School

4th Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome High School

5th Place - Brayden Sites of Canyon Ridge High School

6th Place - Colby Hagan of Ridgevue High School

1st Place Match

Abe Turpen (Capital High School) 11-0, Sr. over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls High School) 12-2, So. (Fall 0:28)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Paul (Burley High School) 10-1, Sr. over Joseph Stevenson (Jerome High School) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Brayden Sites (Canyon Ridge High School) 3-2, Sr. over Colby Hagan (Ridgevue High School) 1-3, Jr. (MD 11-1)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Greg Gissel of Fruitland High School

2nd Place - Charley Hastriter of Capital High School

3rd Place - Shai Murray of Capital High School

4th Place - Porter Wright of Jerome High School

5th Place - Andrew Kindred-Shaw of Canyon Ridge High School

6th Place - Johhny Aguilar of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Greg Gissel (Fruitland High School) 12-0, Jr. over Charley Hastriter (Capital High School) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Shai Murray (Capital High School) 9-1, Jr. over Porter Wright (Jerome High School) 7-3, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Andrew Kindred-Shaw (Canyon Ridge High School) 2-2, Jr. over Johhny Aguilar (Minico High School) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 0:42)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa High School

2nd Place - Braydon Ary of Vallivue High School

3rd Place - Isaiah Estrada of Capital High School

4th Place - Tempus Fugit of Timberline High School

5th Place - Moses Estrada of Capital High School

6th Place - Gabe Lazono of Elko High School

1st Place Match

Zane Lovell (Nampa High School) 4-0, So. over Braydon Ary (Vallivue High School) 11-3, Jr. (Fall 2:17)

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Estrada (Capital High School) 12-2, Jr. over Tempus Fugit (Timberline High School) 7-2, Sr. (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

Moses Estrada (Capital High School) 5-3, Sr. over Gabe Lazono (Elko High School) 7-9, Sr. (Fall 1:55)

Girls 109

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico-girls

2nd Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl girls

3rd Place - Kaydance Wiggins of Centennial Girls

4th Place - Tesla Torres of Aberdeen girls

5th Place - Beyonce Tellez of Minico-girls

Round 1

Taylor Hood (Buhl girls) 12-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Kaydance Wiggins (Centennial Girls) 2-10, Fr. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen girls) 3-3, . (Fall 5:21)

Lita Cruz (Minico-girls) 4-0, So. over Beyonce Tellez (Minico-girls) 0-5, So. (Fall 3:34)

Round 2

Lita Cruz (Minico-girls) 4-0, So. over Taylor Hood (Buhl girls) 12-7, Fr. (MD 15-2)

Kaydance Wiggins (Centennial Girls) 2-10, Fr. over Beyonce Tellez (Minico-girls) 0-5, So. (Fall 3:10)

Tesla Torres (Aberdeen girls) 3-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Taylor Hood (Buhl girls) 12-7, Fr. over Beyonce Tellez (Minico-girls) 0-5, So. (Fall 1:39)

Kaydance Wiggins (Centennial Girls) 2-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Lita Cruz (Minico-girls) 4-0, So. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen girls) 3-3, . (Fall 3:14)

Round 4

Taylor Hood (Buhl girls) 12-7, Fr. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen girls) 3-3, . (Fall 1:20)

Lita Cruz (Minico-girls) 4-0, So. over Kaydance Wiggins (Centennial Girls) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 2:44)

Beyonce Tellez (Minico-girls) 0-5, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Taylor Hood (Buhl girls) 12-7, Fr. over Kaydance Wiggins (Centennial Girls) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 3:20)

Tesla Torres (Aberdeen girls) 3-3, . over Beyonce Tellez (Minico-girls) 0-5, So. (TF-1.5 2:53 (17-2))

Lita Cruz (Minico-girls) 4-0, So. over () , . (Bye)

Girls 116

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Frankie Graham of Minico-girls

2nd Place - Lauren Henderhan of Filer Girls

3rd Place - Alexis Cleaver of Vale High School-girls

4th Place - Madison Usher of Aberdeen girls

5th Place - Angelica Scott of Ontario-Girls

Round 1

Lauren Henderhan (Filer Girls) 3-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Alexis Cleaver (Vale High School-girls) 2-2, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen girls) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

Frankie Graham (Minico-girls) 4-2, So. over Angelica Scott (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:04)

Round 2

Angelica Scott (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over Lauren Henderhan (Filer Girls) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 2:30)

Frankie Graham (Minico-girls) 4-2, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen girls) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:23)

Alexis Cleaver (Vale High School-girls) 2-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Frankie Graham (Minico-girls) 4-2, So. over Lauren Henderhan (Filer Girls) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 2:00)

Madison Usher (Aberdeen girls) 1-6, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Alexis Cleaver (Vale High School-girls) 2-2, So. over Angelica Scott (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:29)

Round 4

Lauren Henderhan (Filer Girls) 3-7, Fr. over Alexis Cleaver (Vale High School-girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 2:27)

Madison Usher (Aberdeen girls) 1-6, Jr. over Angelica Scott (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:18)

Frankie Graham (Minico-girls) 4-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Lauren Henderhan (Filer Girls) 3-7, Fr. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen girls) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

Frankie Graham (Minico-girls) 4-2, So. over Alexis Cleaver (Vale High School-girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:07)

Angelica Scott (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 123

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Savannah Turner of Homedale Girls

2nd Place - Fortina Ketia of Boise-girls

3rd Place - Shekina Happuc of Boise-girls

4th Place - Jordan Barrett of Ontario-Girls

5th Place - Talliah Hanchor of owyhee high school-girls

Round 1

Savannah Turner (Homedale Girls) 12-1, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Fortina Ketia (Boise-girls) 10-8, Fr. over Shekina Happuc (Boise-girls) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

Jordan Barrett (Ontario-Girls) 2-2, . over Talliah Hanchor (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 1:09)

Round 2

Savannah Turner (Homedale Girls) 12-1, Jr. over Jordan Barrett (Ontario-Girls) 2-2, . (TF-1.5 2:43 (15-0))

Fortina Ketia (Boise-girls) 10-8, Fr. over Talliah Hanchor (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 0:42)

Shekina Happuc (Boise-girls) 10-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Savannah Turner (Homedale Girls) 12-1, Jr. over Talliah Hanchor (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 0:27)

Fortina Ketia (Boise-girls) 10-8, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Shekina Happuc (Boise-girls) 10-9, Fr. over Jordan Barrett (Ontario-Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 1:57)

Round 4

Savannah Turner (Homedale Girls) 12-1, Jr. over Shekina Happuc (Boise-girls) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 0:28)

Jordan Barrett (Ontario-Girls) 2-2, . over Fortina Ketia (Boise-girls) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 2:39)

Talliah Hanchor (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Savannah Turner (Homedale Girls) 12-1, Jr. over Fortina Ketia (Boise-girls) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 1:37)

Shekina Happuc (Boise-girls) 10-9, Fr. over Talliah Hanchor (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

Jordan Barrett (Ontario-Girls) 2-2, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 130

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaydince Turner of Homedale Girls

2nd Place - Alexandrea Crow of Centennial Girls

3rd Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home High School

4th Place - Ashanti vega of Minico-girls

5th Place - Cynthia Bauer of Ontario-Girls

6th Place - Tessa Woodin of Aberdeen girls

Round 1

Kaydince Turner (Homedale Girls) 13-2, Jr. over Cynthia Bauer (Ontario-Girls) 1-4, . (Fall 3:53)

Alexandrea Crow (Centennial Girls) 8-2, Jr. over Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 6-4, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:04 (17-2))

Ashanti vega (Minico-girls) 2-3, Jr. over Tessa Woodin (Aberdeen girls) 0-7, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)

Round 2

Kaydince Turner (Homedale Girls) 13-2, Jr. over Tessa Woodin (Aberdeen girls) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 0:22)

Alexandrea Crow (Centennial Girls) 8-2, Jr. over Ashanti vega (Minico-girls) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 0:17)

Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 6-4, Fr. over Cynthia Bauer (Ontario-Girls) 1-4, . (Fall 3:15)

Round 3

Kaydince Turner (Homedale Girls) 13-2, Jr. over Ashanti vega (Minico-girls) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 0:21)

Alexandrea Crow (Centennial Girls) 8-2, Jr. over Cynthia Bauer (Ontario-Girls) 1-4, . (Fall 0:10)

Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 6-4, Fr. over Tessa Woodin (Aberdeen girls) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 2:46)

Round 4

Kaydince Turner (Homedale Girls) 13-2, Jr. over Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 0:46)

Alexandrea Crow (Centennial Girls) 8-2, Jr. over Tessa Woodin (Aberdeen girls) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 0:31)

Ashanti vega (Minico-girls) 2-3, Jr. over Cynthia Bauer (Ontario-Girls) 1-4, . (Fall 5:25)

Round 5

Kaydince Turner (Homedale Girls) 13-2, Jr. over Alexandrea Crow (Centennial Girls) 8-2, Jr. (Fall 1:12)

Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 6-4, Fr. over Ashanti vega (Minico-girls) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 1:13)

Cynthia Bauer (Ontario-Girls) 1-4, . over Tessa Woodin (Aberdeen girls) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 3:46)

Girls 136

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Richardson of Vale High School-girls

2nd Place - Danika Cole of Minico-girls

3rd Place - Maycee Deleong of Vale High School-girls

4th Place - Viviana Diaz of Ontario-Girls

5th Place - Kiara Carney of Elko Girls

Round 1

Tyler Richardson (Vale High School-girls) 10-0, So. over () , . (Bye)

Maycee Deleong (Vale High School-girls) 5-5, Sr. over Kiara Carney (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 1:45)

Danika Cole (Minico-girls) 3-1, Jr. over Viviana Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:06)

Round 2

Tyler Richardson (Vale High School-girls) 10-0, So. over Viviana Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 0:21)

Danika Cole (Minico-girls) 3-1, Jr. over Maycee Deleong (Vale High School-girls) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

Kiara Carney (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Tyler Richardson (Vale High School-girls) 10-0, So. over Danika Cole (Minico-girls) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:27)

Maycee Deleong (Vale High School-girls) 5-5, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Viviana Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over Kiara Carney (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 1:17)

Round 4

Tyler Richardson (Vale High School-girls) 10-0, So. over Kiara Carney (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 0:25)

Maycee Deleong (Vale High School-girls) 5-5, Sr. over Viviana Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 3:19)

Danika Cole (Minico-girls) 3-1, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Tyler Richardson (Vale High School-girls) 10-0, So. over Maycee Deleong (Vale High School-girls) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 2:53)

Danika Cole (Minico-girls) 3-1, Jr. over Kiara Carney (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 0:19)

Viviana Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 143

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mercedes Ellison of Timeberline girls

2nd Place - Ornella Kero of Boise-girls

3rd Place - Ava Hokland of Middleton girls

4th Place - karla Solis of Ontario-Girls

5th Place - Shaley Oman of Twin Falls Girls

6th Place - Guadalupe Diaz of Ontario-Girls

Round 1

Mercedes Ellison (Timeberline girls) 13-1, So. over Guadalupe Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 0-5, . (Fall 1:01)

Ornella Kero (Boise-girls) 11-5, Fr. over Ava Hokland (Middleton girls) 9-6, Fr. (SV-1 9-7)

karla Solis (Ontario-Girls) 2-3, . over Shaley Oman (Twin Falls Girls) 1-8, So. (Fall 3:29)

Round 2

Mercedes Ellison (Timeberline girls) 13-1, So. over karla Solis (Ontario-Girls) 2-3, . (Fall 0:45)

Ornella Kero (Boise-girls) 11-5, Fr. over Shaley Oman (Twin Falls Girls) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:00)

Ava Hokland (Middleton girls) 9-6, Fr. over Guadalupe Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 0-5, . (Fall 0:00)

Round 3

Mercedes Ellison (Timeberline girls) 13-1, So. over Shaley Oman (Twin Falls Girls) 1-8, So. (Fall 1:30)

Ornella Kero (Boise-girls) 11-5, Fr. over Guadalupe Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 0-5, . (Fall 0:26)

Ava Hokland (Middleton girls) 9-6, Fr. over karla Solis (Ontario-Girls) 2-3, . (Fall 1:26)

Round 4

Mercedes Ellison (Timeberline girls) 13-1, So. over Ava Hokland (Middleton girls) 9-6, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

Ornella Kero (Boise-girls) 11-5, Fr. over karla Solis (Ontario-Girls) 2-3, . (Fall 2:55)

Shaley Oman (Twin Falls Girls) 1-8, So. over Guadalupe Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 0-5, . (Fall 0:28)

Round 5

Mercedes Ellison (Timeberline girls) 13-1, So. over Ornella Kero (Boise-girls) 11-5, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

Ava Hokland (Middleton girls) 9-6, Fr. over Shaley Oman (Twin Falls Girls) 1-8, So. (Fall 4:31)

karla Solis (Ontario-Girls) 2-3, . over Guadalupe Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 0-5, . (Fall 1:55)

Girls 155

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Shekinah Talamantez of Nampa-girls

2nd Place - Maria Diaz of Ontario-Girls

3rd Place - Ivy Flora of Twin Falls Girls

4th Place - Alex Jones of Battle Mountain girls

5th Place - Melanie Murphy of Elko Girls

Round 1

Alex Jones (Battle Mountain girls) 4-5, . over () , . (Bye)

Shekinah Talamantez (Nampa-girls) 4-0, Sr. over Melanie Murphy (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 1:11)

Maria Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over Ivy Flora (Twin Falls Girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:24)

Round 2

Maria Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over Alex Jones (Battle Mountain girls) 4-5, . (Fall 5:10)

Ivy Flora (Twin Falls Girls) 2-2, So. over Melanie Murphy (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 0:28)

Shekinah Talamantez (Nampa-girls) 4-0, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Ivy Flora (Twin Falls Girls) 2-2, So. over Alex Jones (Battle Mountain girls) 4-5, . (Dec 9-8)

Melanie Murphy (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

Shekinah Talamantez (Nampa-girls) 4-0, Sr. over Maria Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 5:35)

Round 4

Shekinah Talamantez (Nampa-girls) 4-0, Sr. over Alex Jones (Battle Mountain girls) 4-5, . (Fall 1:54)

Maria Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over Melanie Murphy (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 1:08)

Ivy Flora (Twin Falls Girls) 2-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Alex Jones (Battle Mountain girls) 4-5, . over Melanie Murphy (Elko Girls) 0-4, So. (Fall 2:24)

Shekinah Talamantez (Nampa-girls) 4-0, Sr. over Ivy Flora (Twin Falls Girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:13)

Maria Diaz (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Vanessa Rangel of Minico-girls

2nd Place - Naidalin Cancho of Ontario-Girls

3rd Place - Larissa Carrillo of Aberdeen girls

4th Place - jasmine lopez of Ontario-Girls

5th Place - Ashley Cano of Ontario-Girls

Round 1

Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen girls) 3-2, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Ashley Cano (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over Vanessa Rangel (Minico-girls) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

Naidalin Cancho (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over jasmine lopez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 2:23)

Round 2

Naidalin Cancho (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen girls) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

Vanessa Rangel (Minico-girls) 3-3, Sr. over jasmine lopez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 4:19)

Ashley Cano (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen girls) 3-2, Jr. over jasmine lopez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 3:54)

Vanessa Rangel (Minico-girls) 3-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Naidalin Cancho (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over Ashley Cano (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 0:53)

Round 4

Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen girls) 3-2, Jr. over Ashley Cano (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 4:00)

Vanessa Rangel (Minico-girls) 3-3, Sr. over Naidalin Cancho (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 2:27)

jasmine lopez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Vanessa Rangel (Minico-girls) 3-3, Sr. over Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen girls) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 4:39)

jasmine lopez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over Ashley Cano (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:08)

Naidalin Cancho (Ontario-Girls) 3-1, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aiyanna Luna of Ontario-Girls

2nd Place - Vanessa Nunez of Elko Girls

3rd Place - Sandra Dickinson of Jerome Girls

4th Place - Maritza Gonzalez of Ontario-Girls

5th Place - Kaitlyn Teller of owyhee high school-girls

Round 1

Vanessa Nunez (Elko Girls) 3-1, So. over () , . (Bye)

Aiyanna Luna (Ontario-Girls) 4-0, . over Kaitlyn Teller (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 2:47)

Sandra Dickinson (Jerome Girls) 2-2, . over Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 2:37)

Round 2

Vanessa Nunez (Elko Girls) 3-1, So. over Sandra Dickinson (Jerome Girls) 2-2, . (MD 15-2)

Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over Kaitlyn Teller (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 3:11)

Aiyanna Luna (Ontario-Girls) 4-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Vanessa Nunez (Elko Girls) 3-1, So. over Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 1:31)

Kaitlyn Teller (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Aiyanna Luna (Ontario-Girls) 4-0, . over Sandra Dickinson (Jerome Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 0:27)

Round 4

Aiyanna Luna (Ontario-Girls) 4-0, . over Vanessa Nunez (Elko Girls) 3-1, So. (Fall 0:16)

Sandra Dickinson (Jerome Girls) 2-2, . over Kaitlyn Teller (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 3:22)

Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Vanessa Nunez (Elko Girls) 3-1, So. over Kaitlyn Teller (owyhee high school-girls) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 3:33)

Aiyanna Luna (Ontario-Girls) 4-0, . over Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario-Girls) 1-3, . (Fall 0:22)

Sandra Dickinson (Jerome Girls) 2-2, . over () , . (Bye)

