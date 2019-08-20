American Legion World Series postponed

The American Legion World Series Championship has been postponed until Wednesday due to a rain delay.

Idaho Falls was down 2-1 to Fargo, North Dakota in the second inning when the game was suspended due to weather.

Play is expected to resume at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN U.

Idaho Falls joins Lewiston and Pocatello as the only teams from the Gem State to reach the American Legion World Series title game.

A duo of Bandits will don uniforms for the College of Southern Idaho next year, they are Andrew Gregersen and Caden Christensen