Anderson gearing up for 2020 Olympic Trials

A College of Southern Idaho coach and former Olympian is counting down the days until the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Lindsey Anderson will compete in Atlanta, Georgia in just a few weeks, after qualifying at the Los Angeles Marathon last year.

The 34 year-old is no stranger to the trials.

She took second in the steeplechase, representing Team USA at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Now 12 years later, she'll be competing in front of her family, with her eyes set on Tokyo.

The top three women will make the team, but she'd still be happy with a top ten finish, especially since she's ranked in the top 40.

"To be in the top three is definitely a long shot, but the thing with the marathon, is anything can happen." "There's a lot of really fast American women right now so if I can even place in the top 20, big goal would be top ten, that would be amazing, but I'm going to give it my best shot and do my best.," Anderson added.

She last competed at the Chicago Marathon in the fall and felt some tightness in her muscles. Now the pain has seemed to dissipate as she gears up for what might be her last trials.

Of course, the next one is still four years away.

Anderson said, "I felt good about this training block and how my running has been going the fast few months, it's definitely a brutal distance, it certainly takes a toll on your body."

Competitors will begin and finish their race at centennial Olympic Park, following a tour of Atlanta's most important attractions.

NBC will broadcast the race starting at 10 am MT on February 29th.