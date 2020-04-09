Annual Shrine game canceled

COVID-19 is impacting a popular Memorial Day tradition here in southern Idaho.

The 2020 North-South Shrine All-star Football game has been canceled.

The event typically brings together seniors from 8-man and 11-man schools to compete in a one night event, but they practice during the days prior.

Anyone who has sold tickets to the event and the patrons would like a refund, please contact the school's coaching staff.

Otherwise, the collected funds will still benefit the Shriners hospital.

