Autistic basketball manager starts for the first time on Senior Night

Twin Falls High School celebrated Senior Night Tuesday, honoring the players and support staff, including the team's manager, who got to dress down for the very first time.

But Regan Chambers nor her family knew what was coming next.

"I'm going to cry a lot, I'm super excited for her to have this opportunity," explained Regan's mother, Becky Chambers.

Chambers received a warm welcome from the entire gym as the Bruins hosted rival Canyon Ridge.

"I'm excited," Regan said.

She made several practice shots to her team's pleasure. Chambers has autism and takes pride in the team and her position.

But the biggest moment of the night came before the game even started.

Chambers would be part of the starting five.

Prior to the game, coach Nancy Jones notified the announcer, the officials and Riverhawks program that she would start.

Her teammates passed her the ball, so she had opportunities to shoot.

And the Riverhawks players gave her clear looks, even though it was a big game.

Because sportsmanship takes center stage no matter the school colors.

Regan plans to attend CSI following graduation and work at the Burnt Lemon Grill.

Twin Falls beat Canyon Ridge 47-37, behind Paige Beem's 12 points.