BSU basketball players named to All-District team

For the first time in program history, two Boise State men's basketball players are named to the All-District team in the same season.

Derrick Alston Jr. and Justinian Jessup helped BSU reach 20 wins this season.

Alston scored 544 points over the course of the year, 11th most in program history, while Jessup added 512.

Jessup is the top three-point shooter in school and mountain west history, making 325 triples in his career as a Bronco.

This year alone, he drained a single-season school-record 98 three-pointers this year.

District 17 encompasses the 11 Mountain West schools.

First Team

Jalen Harris, Nevada

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Second Team

Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Derrick Alston, Jr., Boise State

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Coach of the Year

Brian Dutcher, San Diego State