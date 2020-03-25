BSU basketball players named to All-District team

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) For the first time in program history, two Boise State men's basketball players are named to the All-District team in the same season.
Derrick Alston Jr. and Justinian Jessup helped BSU reach 20 wins this season.
Alston scored 544 points over the course of the year, 11th most in program history, while Jessup added 512.
Jessup is the top three-point shooter in school and mountain west history, making 325 triples in his career as a Bronco.
This year alone, he drained a single-season school-record 98 three-pointers this year.
District 17 encompasses the 11 Mountain West schools.
First Team
Jalen Harris, Nevada
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
Second Team
Justinian Jessup, Boise State
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV
Derrick Alston, Jr., Boise State
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Coach of the Year
Brian Dutcher, San Diego State