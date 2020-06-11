BSU leads selections on All-Mountain West team

Boise State featuring a conference high 17-selections on the Athlon Sports' 2020 preseason all-Mountain West team.

Of the 17, eight made the first team.

Named to the first team were quarterback Hank Bachmeier, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and offensive lineman John Ojukwu on offense.

For defense, we have lineman Scale Igiehon, linebacker Riley Whimpey, cornerback Jalen Walker, and nickel Kekaula Kaniho from the defense, and return specialist Avery Williams (punt returner) on special teams.

Athlon considers career statistics, but its all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for 2019.

