BSU to honor student-athletes graduating this spring

Boise State will graduate 51 student-athletes this spring and of course the celebration will be a bit different.

The graduating class achieved a 3.5 cumulative GPA over their academic careers.

All 20 Bronco programs are represented among this semester's graduating class.

A banquet cannot be held in person, but a condensed program will be aired using Facebook Live at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, including the announcement of the annual graduation awards.

The names of the graduates are featured on this page.

