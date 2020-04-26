BSU's Hightower, Weaver selected on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Two Boise State standout football players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins traded up to grab Curtis Weaver in the fifth round at No. 164 overall. Four spots later, the Philadelphia Eagles selected John Hightower.

Weaver earned nine All-America honors in 2019 playing edge, including three first-team selections (CBS, The Sporting News, Walter Camp).

He was named All-Mountain West First Team each of his three years at Boise State (2017-19) and was the conference’s defensive player of the year last fall.

Weaver ended his career with 34 sacks, a Mountain West record and second all-time at Boise State. His 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles-for-loss led the conference in 2019 and were tied for fifth and tied for 12th nationally, respectively.

Hightower was two-year player at Boise State and was a dual threat at wide receiver and kick returner. He was named All-Mountain West Second Team in 2019 at both positions.

He led the Broncos in receiving yards (943) and touchdown catches (eight) as a senior and was second on the team with 51 receptions. The Landover, Md., native averaged 24.6 yards per kick return, including a 98-yard touchdown against Portland State.

Hightower is the first Boise State player drafted by the Eagles making Philadelphia the 28th current NFL franchise to select a Bronco.

Only Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis and Jacksonville have yet to take a player from Boise State.

The Broncos have had at least one player drafted for 11-consecutive years, tied for 24th nationally.