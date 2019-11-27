Bailey signs with USU Eastern on soccer scholarship

The Great Basin Conference Girls Soccer Player of the Year is headed to the Beehive State to continue her career.

Twin Falls High School's Madison Bailey signed with Utah State University Eastern on Friday afternoon.

Bailey will play for the Eagles for two years and then transfer to Utah State in Logan where she plans to play soccer as well.

For her high school coach Katie Kauffman, she explained her appreciation for such a talent like Madison, when she said, "her dedication to the sport and drive will help her continue her success into college and adulthood."

Bailey likes the location of the campus in relation to Twin Falls and will be able to visit family pretty easily.

The senior has been playing soccer since she was a little girl with other seniors on a tough Bruins squad, whose only losses on the season came at state.

"She was actually one of three girls that we started together, I had never coached before, they had never played soccer before and it turned out okay," exclaimed former Twin Falls assistant girls soccer coach Rick Naerebout.

Bailey said, "it's definitely going to be a challenge, but I think I'm ready for it, I've been preparing for it for a very long time."

Bailey plans to major in criminal justice. Her younger sister Kaylin also plays for the Bruins.