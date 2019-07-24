Bair brothers win gold medals at Junior Olympics

Two local boys will come back from Sacramento, California, as national champions.

Jaxon and Peyton Bair of Kimberly won the USA Track & Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships in the decathlon.

Jaxon won the gold medal in the boys 15-16 division, while Peyton is the champion for 17-18 year-olds.

Jaxon placed first in three of his 10 events, the long jump, shot put and pole vault.

Peyton won half of his events, the 100 meter dash, long jump, high jump, 400 meters and 110 high hurdles.

Their little brother Gatlin took fourth Wednesday in the triple jump and fifth in the pentathlon earlier this week, also giving him All-American status.

