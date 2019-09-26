Balanced attack helps CSI to win over Colorado Northwestern

The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team began conference play on Thursday night taking on Colorado Northwestern.

Letarona Mose, Payton Spoja and Laura Valentina finished with a team-high eight kills. Alexis Mareko added seven. Mose finished the match with six blocks and Mareko added four.

The Golden Eagles get the sweep (25-20, 25-11, 25-22).

CSI will actually be the underdogs on Saturday, as 15th ranked USU Eastern comes to town for a 1 p.m. game.

The last time these squads faced off, the Eagles handed CSI a rare loss at home in 2018.