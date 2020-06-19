Advertisement

Baumert fulfills her dream of getting to play in the PAC-12

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT
The College of Southern Idaho's all-time digs leader is leaving the Magic Valley for La-La land.

Kylie Baumert has signed with the University of Southern California volleyball program.

Baumert is the third Golden Eagle to transfer to USC and only the second Idahoan ever.

Baumert grew up in Twin Falls, playing multiple sports for the Bruins, earning All-American honors.

She was also an All-American at CSI, helping them win their 12th national championship.

A rare two-sport athlete in college, she earned Region 18 first-team and All-West honors in softball.

“It is really a successful program, just a competitive as I am, I wanted to go somewhere with a winning tradition,” Baumert explained. “It’s been my dream to have always wanted to play in the PAC-12, so I’m glad that my opportunity came.”

