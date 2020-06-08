Baumert named CSI Female Student-Athlete of the Year

After playing two sports at the College of Southern Idaho, Kylie Baumert has been named Female Athlete of the Year.

The Twin Falls graduate who had plenty of interest coming out of high school, is happy with her decision to go the JUCO route.

Especially playing for her dad, Nick Baumert on the softball team and longtime mentor and volleyball coach, Jim Cartisser.

She won a national championship her freshman year with volleyball, finishing her career as the all-time digs leader in CSI history, ranking third all-time in career digs per set and reception percentage.

She won the Libero of Year both seasons for the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

In softball, she earned Region 18 first-team honors as an outfielder her freshman year as well as National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West honors.

Baumert said, "CSI is the best junior college at getting kids to the next level, not getting kids to the next level where they go and struggle but walking into the next level and compete."

Baumert's future plans have not yet been announced.

She boasted a 3.95 GPA, with her only non 4.0 grade coming in a sociology class.