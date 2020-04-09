'Be the Light' campaign comes to Idaho

There's something very cool happening Friday night to honor high school seniors as well as spring sports athletes.

The Be the Light campaign is coming to Idaho, as schools across the state will turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 for twenty minutes.

This symbolizes 20:20 in military time to recognize the Class of 2020.

You are encouraged to drive by the school and honk in support.

However, athletic directors emphasize that you need to stay in your car to practice social distancing and not gather in large groups.

Twin Falls athletic director Ted Reynolds told me he'll turn the lights off if this happens.

"t's just a way for the state and really it's a national thing that's going on, ya know we are thinking about our spring activities, we're really thinking about our seniors, they've had to go through a bunch of crazy stuff this spring," Reynolds explained.

Meanwhile, the Idaho High School Activities Association met Wednesday via video chat.

The state will follow the guidance of the CDC and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

As the State Board of Education determines protocol for local schools to enter buildings, the IHSAA will also re-evaluate all state sponsored sports, activities and events.

Reynolds added, "we're in the business of trying to do everything we can to keep these programs going. So no decision has been made."

"We had our meeting today, and Ty Jones, the executive director explained that he we're gonna wait to see what those guidelines are on Monday and he's having another board meeting Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock, which I am on that board and I will be participating in that. And he will present that information to the board of directors and the board of directors will go from there."