Benites makes history at Murtaugh High School

For the first time in more than two decades, Murtaugh High School features a student-athlete signing a letter of intent with a collegiate program.

Jenna Benites inked with Columbia Basin Community College, a competitive school in the NWAC.

Columbia Basin's coaches made the trip down to Murtaugh from the Tri-Cities.

Benites is believed to be the first ever girls basketball player to sign with a college program, according to school officials.

The team's leading scorer played in both of the local all-star games in March, winning the three-point competition in the District IV game.

The biggest transition she's preparing herself for is leaving her small town.

Benites said, "here you go down the road and you're through all of it. Over there, there's a lot more cars, it's a little scary."

Columbia Basin women's basketball head coach Zach Wilde explained how impressed they are with her three-point abilities, "bringing in someone with her caliber of range and quick release to get shots up, we are pretty excited about that, to stretch the floor and be able to press a little bit." "When she told me she was coming, I was pretty excited and I was like 'alright, I'm pretty much done with the recruiting now."

Murtaugh girls basketball coach Todd Jensen added, "she's put in a lot of time with our assistant Coach McClure and they put in a ton of time shooting the ball in the off-season, putting in a lot of time." "As big of a shooter as she is today, she never quit, she kept working hard," he added.

Wilde is in his second season as the head coach at Columbia Basin.

Benites marks his third Idaho recruit for the upcoming season.