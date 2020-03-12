Big Sky Conference cancels remainder of tournament

The Big Sky Conference will cancel the remainder of its 2020 Basketball Championships, beginning with the men’s quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday, March 12.

The Big Sky Presidents’ Council convened Thursday morning and voted to move forward in this manner.

“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.

“We would be remiss not to acknowledge all of our local partners who helped us increase the interest in and attendance at our tournament this year, and we look forward to welcoming those fans back when we return to Boise in March 2021.”

The Big Sky and CenturyLink Arena will announce a refund policy soon and will contact fans who purchased tickets for the games that have been cancelled.

