Big Sky cancels all practices through May 15

The Big Sky Conference has canceled all practices and workouts for its athletic departments through May 15.

This action includes the cancellation of all spring football practices that had not yet been completed.

"We appreciate the Big Sky Conference continuing to adjust to the evolving public health situation by developing parameters for member schools to move forward collectively," Idaho State Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros said. "Student-athletes can have certainty regarding their plans for the remainder of the semester, and as a department we can dial in on delivering support to them long distance."

On March 18, the Presidents' Council canceled the 2020 Big Sky spring athletic competitions and championships, as well as suspended team or individual practices and workouts until at least April 3.