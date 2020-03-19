Blaine honored as national coach of the year

Former CSI assistant coach Colby Blaine is the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coach of the Year.

He led the Yotes to a No. 1 ranking, a perfect 20-0 conference record and a current win streak of 25 games.

They won their third consecutive Cascade Conference title and advanced to the NAIA tournament.

After beating Northwestern (Iowa) by 18 points, they found out the following day the rest of the national championships would be canceled.

"There is no emotion in the human soul that help cope with something like this coming about," Blaine told KMVT over the phone. "But I'll tell you, our team took a lot of pride in that fact we didn't wait this season to prove we were good and we didn't wait to enjoy ourselves. We had a lot fun this year and we put together a lot of accolades that I know will leave a huge legacy here in Caldwell, at the College of Idaho and our guys take a ton of pride in that," Blaine added.

And that talent includes seniors Talon Pinckney and Nate Bruneel, who just earned All-American honors, Pinckney on the first team, Bruneel featured on the honorable mention squad.