Boise State asks public to purchase legacy bricks

Boise State announced Monday that fans can establish their own legacy near The Blue.

Bronco Legacy bricks are for sale and will be installed in the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, in front of the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

Starting at $130, they're supposed to be installed next year.

Bronco Legacy Bricks will be sold in three different sizes – 4-inches by 8-inches, 8-inches by 8-inches and 12-inches by 12-inches – and can be personalized.

The bricks can be purchased either via BroncoLegacyBricks.com or by calling (888) 653-8447, and additional replica bricks for personal use will also be available for purchase.