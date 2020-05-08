Boise State baseball players earn All-Mountain West recognition

Boise State Baseball featuring three on the Mountain West Conference team.

Redshirt-freshman pitcher Wesley Harper, redshirt-senior outfielder Michael Hicks and freshman infielder Torin Montgomery earned the honors.

Harper boasted a 1.76 ERA, held opponents to a .186 batting average and earned two saves.

Hicks .386 with 11 RBI, one home run and eight doubles.

Montgomery batted .308 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs.

Due to the shortened 2020 season, each Mountain West school garnered three spots on this year's all-conference squad.