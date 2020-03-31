Boise State basketball player declares for NBA Draft

A Boise State basketball player is throwing his hat into the ring for the NBA Draft, as Derrick Alston Jr. will enter his name, while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.

The redshirt junior could then have the option to return to BSU for his senior season.

Alston will receive an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, composed of NBA team executives.

He can be invited to participate in workouts and tryouts for NBA teams. If he does get an agent, but returns to school, then he must sever that tie.

Alston poured in 554 points this season, the 11th-most in program history

Student-athletes who wish to remove their names from the NBA Draft and maintain NCAA eligibility must submit a letter to the NBA by the end of the day June 3.