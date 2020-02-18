Boise State can't contain No. 4 San Diego State

San Diego State Men's Basketball remains at number four in the nation following the latest Associated Press poll released on Monday.

And Boise State fans saw firsthand, why the Aztecs were among the country’s elite when the Broncos hosted the Aztecs Sunday afternoon.

More than 10,000 fans showed up for the game, pitting the Broncos against the highest-ranked opponent in more than 20 years.

The players also excited for the opportunity to shine against college basketball's only undefeated team.

While BSU has won 11 consecutive home games, the Aztecs weren't going to let the Broncos take home their 12th on Sunday.

Derrick Alston's energy kept the Broncos within striking distance, when SDSU led by four at 25-21. But then the Aztecs pulled away for a 40-26 halftime lead.

BSU got within eight in the second half, but between Malachi Flynn's 22 points and the other starters combining for 47 points, it was all

Aztecs in the 72-55 victory, moving to 26-0 on the season.

BSU head men's basketball coach Leon Rice said, "good teams you can make a mistake and oh we screwed that up, but they missed the shot. Great teams every mistake you make, they make you pay and I saw that." "Their discipline on the defensive end was extraordinary and in the end, it was a little harder for us to score than it was for them. but they also, boy we didn't give them too much space and they made every one of those. It's a game of making shots and they were able to do it."

The fifth place Broncos look to bounce back, as they head to San Jose State with a game slated for Wednesday at 8 p.m.