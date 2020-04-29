Boise State coaches get tested for COVID-19 antibodies

While Boise State is used to crushing most of its competition, the football staff is hoping to Crush the Curve.

Boise State's football coach Bryan Harsin and his staff got tested for COVID-19 antibodies Wednesday.

This test is part of the Crush the Curve Idaho initiative.

Coach Harsin told KBOI why testing is so important.

"We've been meeting with our players and one of the words we use is being proactive. That's a big word we use in a program and that's exactly what this is about, how do we do something to help? This is a way we can do it, come out here, get tested and be a part of the solution," Harsin said.

Last week Crush the Curve Idaho tested nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19 antibodies.

Out of those tested, 87 were positive, in other words they'd had the virus and beat it.