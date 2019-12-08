Boise State continues its Mountain West dominance with championship win

Boise State won its second Mountain West Championship in three years with the 31-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Jaylon Henderson made his fourth consecutive start at quarterback, racking up 220 yards and a total of three touchdowns to earn offensive MVP honors.

While Sonatane Lui earned the Defensive MVP award. He helped a Bronco defense prevent two huge fourth-down conversions by the Rainbow Warriors.

"When I look at our defense giving up one touchdown in this game and the type of offense that we played, those guys were phenomenal," explained BSU head coach Bryan Harsin.

Henderson added, "it's a feeling like none other. It's just one of those things that you just say look at God and keep on rolling."

Meanwhile, Memphis edged past Cincinnati, 29-24 to win the AAC Championship. Then head coach Mike Norvell accepted a job to become Florida State's head coach and the Broncos will get a shot at the Seminoles next fall in the Gem State.

Like Boise State, Memphis achieved a 12-1 record on the season. The highest rated Group of Five team, the Tigers are projected to accept an invitation to the Cotton Bowl.

Yet the Broncos held out hope, as you can see Sonatane Lui holding a sign saying, "We Want Bama!"

"Anyone we're going to play in this off-season would be a great match-up, and I think that no matter who it is we'll definitely go with the mentality of we need to win this game. Boise State, we always go to prove ourselves that we're going to win, and whether it's 'Bama or whoever else is in front of us, I think we'll definitely show out and go do what we're supposed to do," Lui added.

No matter which bowl game is in the future for BSU, learn a lesson from these fans in the video.

Boise State has won its fourth Mountain West title, the most of any team.

Saturday afternoon marked Hawai'i's first appearance in the title game.

