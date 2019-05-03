Boise State football games to appear on national television

The games against UNLV on October 5, San Jose State on November 2, Utah State on November 23 and Colorado State on November 29 will air on the CBS Sports Network.

ESPN 2 will broadcast the Marshall on September 6 and Air Force September 20th games.

The games against Portland State on September 14, Hawaii on October 12, Wyoming on November 9 and New Mexico on November 16 will air on one of ESPN's networks.

Broadcast details have yet to be released for the contests versus Florida State (Saturday, August 31) and BYU (Saturday, Oct. 19).

2019 season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to reserve their seat or upgrade in 2020. The seven-game home schedule features non-conference games against BYU, Florida State and Georgia Southern, and MW match-ups with Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.