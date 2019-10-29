Boise State fresh off bye week, prepares for San Jose State

Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin addressing the media today as part of his weekly press conference and he didn't have any injury updates to discuss, which includes the status of quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

The Broncos are coming off a bye after a tough loss to an un-ranked BYU team, their first defeat of the season.

The coaches spent the week recruiting, including Harsin himself.

He claims there's a lot of energy when you return back to school from a bye week. Now they'll utilize that for preparation of San Jose State.

The Spartans are coming off a win at Army. Right now San Jose State ranks second in the Mountain West in passing yards, right behind Hawaii and sixth in rushing, one above BSU.

Harsin explained, "when you're focused on the type of team you're trying to build and that's important to you. I know it's to our staff, we come back and talk about those things. They all matter, they're enjoyable and that's the thing we can do on a bye week." "I think everyone comes back here on Sunday, they're more fresh. They've got a chance to see at their position, they're excited about and they're ready to get back with our players and get to work."

Saturday's kick-off time is 8:30 p.m. and you can catch the broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.