Boise State lands talented WA prospect

Boise State adding to its crop of talented players for the Class of 2020, by signing a prospect out of Washington.

Jaylen Clark is a 6'3", 190 pound defensive back and wide receiver from Lincoln High School in Tacoma.

The three star recruit and first team all-state by the Associated Press at defensive back, will join teammate Donovan Clark at BSU.

During his senior year, he caught 52 passes for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns at wide receiver.

He also recorded 19 tackles and four interceptions at cornerback.