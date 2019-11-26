Boise State looks to make history

Jaylon Henderson has been named one of the captains for Friday's game against Colorado State.

Even though the senior is tabbed to start, all of the quarterbacks are available to play, according to Coach Bryan Harsin in his weekly press conference and there's no season ending injuries facing any of them.

But, Harsin liked Henderson's decision making and running abilities in Logan, after taking care of the ball better this past weekend than versus New Mexico.

As far as the team goes, BSU has never lost to Colorado State in eight meetings.

This match-up also marks the first day game since Florida State for the Broncos this year.

As BSU preps to host the Mountain West Championship on December 7, they hope to accomplish a major feat. None of the previous Bronco teams have gone undefeated in the Mountain West.

BSU is currently 7-0.

Harsin explained, "when you get a chance to talk about doing something for the first time, if that doesn't fire you up as a competitor, then there's something wrong with you. We want to finish this game. This was a game that was guaranteed to us, we're not playing the championship game this week, we're playing Colorado State."

Boise State has defeated six bowl-eligible teams this season, tied for second-most nationally with LSU and Ohio State.

WANT TO WATCH FRIDAY'S GAME?

TV: CBSSN RADIO: BRONCO RADIO NETWORK

1:30 PM MT KICK-OFF