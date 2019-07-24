Boise State picked to finish first

Boise State football is slated to win the Mountain Division, well that's really no surprise, right? But the broncos feature a preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year for the first time.

STUD Curtis Weaver who made multiple preseason All-America teams this summer is one of five broncos finding himself on the preseason conference list.

Weaver was joined on the defensive side by sixth-year defensive tackle David Moa, while the trio of offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon, and wide receiver John Hightower, were recognized on the offensive side.

Boise State received 120 points and 15 of the 21 first place votes in the Mountain Division. Utah State, Air Force, Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico followed.

Over in the West Division, Fresno State claimed 122 points and 17 first place votes, followed by San Diego State, Nevada, Hawaii, UNLV and San Jose State.