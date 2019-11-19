Boise State quarterback earns conference honors following first start

Third string quarterback Jaylon Henderson found out a week ago he would start for the very first time in his FBS career, earning the nod against New Mexico.

On Monday the Mountain West Conference named him Offensive Player of the Week.

Henderson went 15 of 28 for 292 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and just one interception.

Leading 7-0 on his first drive, Henderson led the Broncos on this eight-play, 97-yard drive, where he went 4-for-5 for 81 yards, that culminated with a Bronco touchdown.

Henderson would lead the Boise State offense to touchdowns on each of its first three drives of the game, as the Broncos built a 28-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Henderson said, "we've all had those games where you feel good feel good about the game. I was telling the guys on the sideline it was going to be one of those games, get ready to be explosive, get ready to do great things on the field."

"For him to go out, there was a lot of times when pressure was in his face and he was making great throws on the spot, to the tight ends, to the receivers," added senior nose tackle Sonatane Lui. "I think as a defense it helps us stay off the field, get some rest, but it allows us the offense to get momentum to know their quarterback, they can trust the ball in his hands," explained Lui.

Henderson began his collegiate career at the Univestiy of Texas, San Antonio, but never started. Then he transferred to a JUCO school (Trinity Valley CC), followed by BSU.