Boise State ranked, Bachmeier and Sachse recognized

Boise State took a risk putting a true freshman into the starting role, but it's paying off quite well for the Broncos, as Hank Bachmeier has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

He joins some big names on this list, like Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Bachmeier passed for 407 yards on 30 of 51 attempts at Florida State. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 136 yards on third down, helping BSU erase an 18 point deficit.

Bachmeier marks the first true freshman to start a season opener in Boise State's FBS era.

Meanwhile, Eric Sachse is one of the four national Lou Groza Stars of the Week.

The Division III transfer in his debut with Boise State, drilled five field goals and made three pat's accounting for half of the team's total points.

He's the first Bronco kicker to make five field goals in his first game and led all FBS kickers with 18 points last weekend.

Following the road win over Florida State, Boise State makes the Top 25. The Broncos cracked the national polls at No. 24 Tuesday, after receiving votes before the season began.

BSU hosts Marshall on Friday night for the home opener at seven o'clock on ESPN 2.

The Broncos have won 17-consecutive home openers, the last loss coming to Washington State 18 years ago.

Boise State is 8-2 all-time against Conference USA.

The only other time these two squared off, the 1999 Division I-AA semi-finals.

