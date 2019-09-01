Boise State shocks Florida State with second half rally

Hurricane Dorian played a factor in college football this week, with Florida State having to host Boise State in Tallahassee on last minute's notice.

The pair were supposed to play in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field, home of the NFL's Jaguars. Instead, the action moved to Doak Campbell Stadium at FSU.

Approximately 50,000 fans attended the game on Saturday, one that offered a huge discount for general admission. In order to get fans to attend, the school offered seats as low as $10.

Dorian also gave organizers the reason to move up the kick-off time to 12 p.m.

Boise State had to accommodate over 100 personnel in their program for their first ever meeting with the Seminoles and when kick-off time finally arrived, it was a tale of two halves.

From the beginning, it appeared that the fanfare and motivation to bounce back from a 5-7 season helped Florida State jump out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. These included a 38 yard touchdown run by Cam Akers and two touchdown passes from James Blackman, one for 75 yards to Terry Tamorrion and for five yards to Gabe Nabers.

The Seminoles looked to the better team, faster and ready to play.

Boise State lineman John Molchon said, "it was tough, but we knew if we were just going to fall over, it would have been an embarrassment."

The glue holding BSU together in the first half, kicker Eric Sachse. The D-III transfer drilled four field goals, keeping the Broncos in the hunt at the break, down 31-19.

"If there was a game ball, it probably goes to Eric Sachse, because had he not made all those field goals, we know how important those are, we probably don't feel like we had much of a chance, but he keeps us close," Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin exclaimed.

With less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Bachmeier earned his first touchdown pass of his college career, finding Khalil Shakir in the corner, cutting the deficit to five.

Molchon added, "we knew as an offense line that we needed to go out and drive and make something happen."

The defense held the Seminoles offense at bay.

Harsin exclaimed, 'what are you made of when your backs against the wall? That's what I found out about the team today."

Fourth quarter and Robert Mahone gets his second touchdown of the day. The redshirt junior produced career high numbers, rushing 24 times for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner.

"It's a big time opportunity for Rob," Harsin said.

And Boise State rallied for the 36-31 win, scoring 21 unanswered points.

HANK BACHMEIEIR

He produced 407 yards, threw for a touchdown, was intercepted, sacked five times and fumbled twice.

The BSU offense accounted for more than 600 yards of total offense.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Marshall at home, September at 7 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.