Boise State University has signed a Utah transfer.

Jackson Cravens redshirted 2018 after playing in just one game.

The 6'3" defensive tackle is originally from Provo and earned first-team all-state honors his junior year, before an injury forced him to miss his senior campaign.

A two-time all-region honoree, Cravens recorded 160 tackles, including 24.0 for-loss and 13 sacks as a junior, and 63 tackles (3.5 sacks) as a sophomore.