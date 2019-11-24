Boise State to host Hawai'i for the Mountain West Championship

Boise State will host Hawai'i for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

The Broncos defeated Utah State 56-21 behind a three touchdown performance from Jaylon Henderson.

Freshman running back George Holani rushed for 35 yards on the game’s first play, the longest gain for the Broncos on their first play from scrimmage since a 41-yard pass from Brett Rypien to Sean Modster vs. Fresno State, Nov. 9, 2018. He rushed for a total of 178 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.

Boise State scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 2016 (vs. Washington State/at Oregon State).

Hawai’i edged out San Diego State 14-11. Cole McDonald was 13/19 for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In the regular season match-up, Boise State defeated Hawai’i 59-37 on October 12 in Boise.

Season ticket holders will receive an e-mail with instructions regarding how to purchase their seats and parking spaces, with a deadline of 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Tickets to the championship game will be $45 in the main stadium, $35 in the curves and south end zone and $25 for general admission in the north end zone. All attendees aged two and older will require a ticket to the championship.

Reserved parking is available for $20, general admission parking is available for $10 and RV parking is available for $40.

Fans may begin reserving their seats, Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.