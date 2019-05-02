Boise State unveils baseball uniforms

Boise State gears up for its first baseball season in four decades. On Thursday, the Broncos unveiled the uniforms.

Boise State will feature a home, road and a pair of alternate jerseys in 2020.

The home jersey features the "Broncos" word mark. The road jersey is gray and says "Boise State".

The blue and orange alternate jerseys can be worn at home or at away games.

The Broncos play their first game of the 2020 season, February 25 at Washington. Then Boise state opens a four-game series with Northern Colorado, starting February 28.