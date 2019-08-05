Boise State unveils new black uniforms

Black is the new black.

Boise State Football unveiled its new uniforms on Monday. They will make their debut against Air Force during a "Black Out" at Albertsons Stadium on September 20.

Boise State first wore an all-black combination against UNLV, October 20, 2012 and have worn this color on five occasions.

In collaboration with Nike, the new design features the current theme of two stripes on the shoulder, symbolic of speed and power.

Boise state's matte black helmet went through a new dipping process that involved a chrome blue horse head logo on the side, which is now a permanent part of the helmet.

Replica versions of the jerseys are available at the BroncoShop, or at BroncoShop.com.