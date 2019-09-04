Boise State's Mahone named to weekly award list

Boise State Football had some athletes step up big time in the come from behind victory at Florida State. One of those is Robert Mahone.

The red-shirt junior running back has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Week One honorable mention list.

In his first ever 100 yard rushing game, he recorded career highs for carries, yardage and touchdowns. Mahone rushed for 142 yards on 24 carries and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

Mahone joins teammates Hank Bachmeier and Eric Sachse for being nationally recognized following the season opener.

BSU is at home Friday against Marshall, kickoff slated for 7 p.m..