Boise Thorns advance to national semi-finals

An Idaho team is two wins away from being crowned the national champion.

The 04 Boise Thorns Elite are headed to the semi-finals of the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships.

Boise started off the tournament losing their two goal lead to Philadelphia, letting the team tie up the game, before ending in a 3-3 tie.

Then the Thorns defeated the Georgia Rush 5-2 on Wednesday, a team they've never faced.

The ultimate challenge was taking down a team that had beaten the Thorns on three occasions. But on Thursday morning, the ladies of Idaho got the job done, holding off Las Vegas, 3-2.

We spoke to the head coach who says that girls soccer moves at a quicker pace than ever before and watching his team move out of group a into the semi-final is quite a feat.

He also commented on one of the members from Twin Falls, Jaden Johnston.

"She was very tight to her man, she didn't let her man get any free touches. She won a several headers for us," Jason Vittrup explained.

Boise will face FC Revolution Dynamo on Saturday at 7 a.m. The winner advances to the national championship on Sunday.