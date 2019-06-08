Bruin Football and Gridiron Dreams team up once again

The 12th Annual Bruin Football Camp is from June 12th through the 14th. Allyn Reynolds, the longtime Twin Falls head coach is putting on the event, please email him at reynoldsal@tfsd.org.

But on June 14th, second through ninth graders can train with the pros like Demarcus Lawrence and Cedrick Wilson of the Cowboys and Baltimore's Alex Mattison.

The Gridiron Dreams Football Academy is in charge of the latter event.

They'll also do a seven on seven tourney for high school football players both the 14th and 15th.

