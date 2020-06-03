Bruin named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year

For the third time in school history, Twin Falls High School boasts a Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year.

Magnum Hofstetter earned this prestigious award, becoming the first since Cy Sneed in 2011 to get the honor for the Bruins. The other honoree was Jacob Coats in 2009.

Sneed of course, is active now in the Astros organization.

Due to COVID-19, Twin Falls didn't get to play a single game this spring, so the organization looked back on Hofstetter's career statistics.

The 2019 Great Basin Conference Player of the Year boasted a .460 batting average, 21 RBI's, and a .670 slugging percentage. As a pitcher, he had a 0.62 ERA, completed a 4-2 record with two saves.

Now the College of Southern Idaho commit is gearing up for American Legion Baseball with the Twin Falls Cowboys.

Last summer he hit .380 and went 5-1 on the mound.

Hofstetter said, "I am so excited to be out here and I know all these guys are we are such a great team. Our AA, A, even our B legion team, I know we are going to be good, it's just going to be awesome."

Hofstetter is now up for the national award.

Last fall, classmate Maddie Geddes earned the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.