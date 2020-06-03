Advertisement

Bruin named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 8:01 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the third time in school history, Twin Falls High School boasts a Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year.

Magnum Hofstetter earned this prestigious award, becoming the first since Cy Sneed in 2011 to get the honor for the Bruins. The other honoree was Jacob Coats in 2009.

Sneed of course, is active now in the Astros organization.

Due to COVID-19, Twin Falls didn't get to play a single game this spring, so the organization looked back on Hofstetter's career statistics.

The 2019 Great Basin Conference Player of the Year boasted a .460 batting average, 21 RBI's, and a .670 slugging percentage. As a pitcher, he had a 0.62 ERA, completed a 4-2 record with two saves.

Now the College of Southern Idaho commit is gearing up for American Legion Baseball with the Twin Falls Cowboys.

Last summer he hit .380 and went 5-1 on the mound.

Hofstetter said, "I am so excited to be out here and I know all these guys are we are such a great team. Our AA, A, even our B legion team, I know we are going to be good, it's just going to be awesome."

Hofstetter is now up for the national award.

Last fall, classmate Maddie Geddes earned the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Latest News

Sports

California to ban publicly funded travel to Idaho

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
California announced Monday it will no longer allow publicly funded travel to Idaho.

Signing Day

CSI lands one of Idaho’s top softball products

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Gracie Walters just signed with CSI as a pitcher.

Sports

‘Wake in the Snake’ still scheduled for July

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
While many events across the nation have been canceled, "Wake in the Snake" is a go for 2020.

Golf

Canyon Springs Golf Course sustains damage

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:12 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A local golf course is looking for answers, after encountering vandalism over the weekend.

Baseball

Legion baseball roundup

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here is the legion baseball roundup for Thursday, June 18.

Latest News

Volleyball

Baumert fulfills her dream of getting to play in the PAC-12

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls High School and CSI graduate Kylie Baumert just signed with USC for volleyball.

Signing Day

Burley graduate signs with Salt Lake CC

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:42 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Creighton Hansen excelled at Burley, now he hopes to do the same in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for Salt Lake Community College.

Football

Idaho football players given preseason honors

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre Walker earned pre-season Big Sky Conference honors.

Soccer

Twin Falls prepares to host Canyon Rim Classic

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The area's largest soccer tournament, the Canyon Rim Classic returns to Twin Falls but with precautions.

High School

Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals underway

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
In a world where thousands of sporting events have been canceled, at least this one survived 2020.

Volleyball

Holloway earns college volleyball scholarship en route to becoming a nurse

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Tuesday marked the second time this week a Lighthouse Christian graduate has signed with Treasure Valley.