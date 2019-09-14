Bruin raising awareness for autism, while holding fundraiser

Regan Chambers is a spirited young woman who's a senior this year at Twin Falls High School. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of three.

For the past seven years, Chambers has attended Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.

The therapy sessions have helped her communication skills tremendously.

Now her longtime friend, Kaitlynn Ayers is doing her senior project, involving Chambers' family business, the Pack Crossfit.

On Saturday the Pack is holding a workout of the day fundraiser for Rising Stars.

So put on your workout gear, grab a water bottle and head out for a taste of Crossfit with a good cause in mind.

Chambers said, "I take deep breaths as soon as I get on the horse and try not to be afraid." "See I'm trying to be brave, but it's getting a bit scary. I'll have you know I'm not scared of anything."

Ayers added, "Regan and her family and the Pack have done so much for me and this is my chance to give back to them." "Through Rising Stars, I'm helping our community and helping people with autism and other disorders like that."

The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the Pack Crossfit in Twin Falls.

The workout will be quick, but an introduction to Crossfit. All donations benefit Rising Stars.

