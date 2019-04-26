Bruin standouts sign with college basketball programs

You can't mention the success of Twin Falls High School Boys Basketball, without discussing the contributions of Mitchell Brizee and Faust Ystueta.

Brizee is signing with Weber State University, while Ystueta has inked with Walla Walla Community College.

Brizee is the first Bruin to sign with a Division I program out of high school since Brady Jardine in 2006.

Both made the all-conference first team the past two seasons and participated in this year's all-state game.

Brizee also earned the Co-MVP honor in the Great Basin Conference, was named to the 4A all-state tournament team and made the first team all-state team his senior year.

Ystueta is a two-time 4A all-state tournament team participant.

He represented Twin Falls on the all-state team junior year.

Signing together meant more than anything.

Brizee explained, "it was pretty important to us, we've been through a lot together, sophomores on varsity, we've helped each other." "We're always in the gym together, lifting together, we had a bond you know."

Ystueta added, "Mitch and I, we've probably spent months in the gym if you count all the hours together." "It's so great to have the community out here supporting us. Obviously this year didn't end how we wanted, but the community support has been great," he added.

Bruins assistant coach Shaun Walker explained "what means most to me is what I see everyday in practice, what I see in the classroom, what I see with my son. Those two guys were great role models to my kid." "Are they good kids, are they good to be around? I never batted an eye when it came to Mitch and Faust," Walker added.

The pair helped the Bruins to back to back consolation championships at the 4A state tournament.