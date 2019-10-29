Bruins cross country is family affair

Four sets of siblings make up the Twin Falls girls cross country team and one set has a brother on the boys team.

They include the Binghams, Garlings, Geddes, and Maccabees. Jenna and Skyler Bingham's brother Payson runs for the boys team.

For the lady Bruins, a state championship would be the first since the seniors were freshmen.

However, two-time reigning state champion Mattie Geddes lived in Wyoming at the time and has only accomplished such feat on an individual level.

The girls are coming off the district championship last week in Pocatello.

Jennaveve Bingham said of her brother "he's really good for them to look up to because he's really motivated. He pushes all the boys to want to try."

"They're pretty competitive, they'll be like oh, I think I'm going to win the next race and stuff like that," Payson Bingham explained.

Lara Maccabee added. "it doesn't really happen very often that you have all eight people that are all related somehow."

Brinlee Garling said, "it just makes the sport a little personal and more enjoyable."

Finally for Mattie Geddes, she claimed "I just support her on what she's doing and encourage her."

The Portneuf Wellness Center will also host this year's state race. The 4A girls run at two, the boys go at three.