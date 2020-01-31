Bruins fall on the road; local sports roundup

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Twin Falls drops a conference game against Pocatello, 55-38.
OTHER SCORES:
Burley 74, Caldwell 51: Jace Whiting posted a career-high 40 points, while Creighton Hansen added 12
Minico 60, Hillcrest 56
Wood River 63, Jerome 51
Kimberly 65, Buhl 39: Bulldogs' Dawson Cummins went off for 32 points, seven rebounds and a thunderous dunk (according to Buhl head coach Dan Winn).
Filer 63, Gooding 39
Declo 70, Wendell 56
Valley 56, Glenns Ferry 44
Raft River 47, Shoshone 42