Bruins hand Tigers first loss of the season; high school roundup

Brinley Iverson had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Reagan Rex added 14 points and six boards, and Twin Falls (7-1) handed Jerome (6-1) its first loss of the year, 57-52.

Makayla Rodriguez added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Mercedes Bell posted a game-high 20 points in the loss, Hannah Schvaneveldt added 16.

OTHER SCORES:

Blackfoot 58, Burley 47: Amari Whiting posted 22 points, Kelsie Pope added 14, while Carrie Baker chipped in 11.

Preston 43, Minico 24

Declo 42, Buhl 35

Raft River 46, Richfield 26

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Wood River 60, Buhl 48: Johnny Radford scored a game-high 22 points and teammate Davis Ros added 15. Pacing the Indians, Jade Juker who had 15 and Jake Kelsey with 13 points.

Nampa Christian 61, Filer 32

Valley 56, Shoshone 42: Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 17 points and Garrett Christensen contributed 15.

Dietrich 65, Raft River 61

Murtaugh 58, Hansen 42