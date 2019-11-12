Bruins sell fruit to benefit athletic programs

The Bruin Baseball/Softball team are kicking of the annual fruit fundraiser this week.

All proceeds will go to help support both the programs. All sales will have to be pre-ordered since we are having them shipped. Information below and thanks for supporting Bruin Baseball/Softball

Fruit Prices: Oranges: $25 per box (approx.36 in a box) Grapefruit: $25 per box (approx. 28 in a box)

Cash or Checks made payable to: Twin Falls High School Baseball or Softball

When: Pre-order Tues. November 12 thru Wed. December 4

Fruit Delivered: Between December 16 thru 20

How to order: Contact a prospective Bruin Baseball/Softball player or contact one of the Head Coaches below and they will have a prospective player contact you. They will get your order and arrange for payment/delivery to you. Contact Info below:

TFHS Baseball Coach- Tim Stadelmeir stadelmeirti@tfsd.org (208)404-1321

TFHS Softball Coach- Tonia Burk burkto@tfsd.org 733-6551